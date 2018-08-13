Sports World: Pique calls it a day with Spain's national team

Pique calls it a day with Spain's national team

BARCELONA • Spain centre-back Gerard Pique confirmed that he had ended a glittering international football career on Saturday, saying that the appointment of Luis Enrique, his former coach at Barcelona, would not change his mind.

The 31-year-old made the last of his 102 international appearances in Spain's World Cup last-16 loss to Russia.

Pique is the latest member of the 2010 World Cup-winning Spanish side to quit the national team, following former Barcelona team-mate Andres Iniesta.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Silva off to Sevilla on season-long loan

MADRID • Portugal striker Andre Silva joined Sevilla on a season-long loan on Saturday, after spending just one season at AC Milan where his chances of first-team football appeared limited after the arrival of Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain from Italian champions Juventus.

Sevilla also announced they have an option to make Silva's move permanent. The 22-year-old moved to Milan last summer from Porto where he had scored 24 goals in 58 games, but he was unable to repeat that form in Serie A, scoring 10 goals in 40 matches.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tsitsipas' birthday final with Nadal

TORONTO • Stefanos Tsitsipas outlasted Wimbledon tennis finalist Kevin Anderson on Saturday, advancing 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (9-7) to the final of the Toronto Masters against world No. 1 Rafa Nadal of Spain, held on his 20th birthday.

The Greek became the first player since 2014 to beat four top-10 players in a Masters 1000 event and is the first unseeded finalist in Canada since Nicolas Kiefer in 2008. Victory assured Tsitsipas the world No. 15 ranking, while Nadal will be playing his 116th ATP final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Halep-Stephens replay of French Open final

MONTREAL • Tennis world No. 1 Simona Halep set up a rematch of the French Open final with Sloane Stephens, after cruising to a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Ashleigh Barty at the WTA event in Montreal on Saturday.

The Romanian, who overhauled reigning US Open champion Stephens at Roland Garros to earn her maiden Grand Slam title, claimed seven of the last eight games in a strong finish to dispatch her Australian opponent.

Stephens beat defending champion Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-3, 6-3 earlier to reach the final without having dropped a set through the tournament.

REUTERS