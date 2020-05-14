Sports World: Pichot quits World Rugby Council after loss

Pichot quits World Rugby Council after loss

BUENOS AIRES • Agustin Pichot yesterday resigned from his role on the World Rugby Council and as president of Americas Rugby after his defeat by Bill Beaumont in last week's election for the post of the global body's chairman, the Argentine Rugby Union said.

Pichot, who won 71 caps for Argentina, served as a World Rugby vice-chairman under former England skipper Beaumont for the past four years before deciding to run for the top job.

REUTERS

Portugal's Primeira Liga to resume on June 4

LISBON • Portuguese football's top flight will restart on June 4 after being halted since March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the league's organising body said in a statement on Tuesday.

Porto led the Primeira Liga standings by one point over defending champions Benfica (59) when the season was halted, with 10 games remaining.

REUTERS

Serie A to return only when safety 'complete'

MILAN • Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora yesterday insisted that Serie A football will resume only when "the safety of all" is guaranteed, saying he found the intense debate "excessive".

"If the championship resumes, as we all hope, it will be because we'll have taken the appropriate measures and protocols to resume in complete safety, for all," he told the Italian Senate.

Italian teams returned to individual training after a two-month lockdown on May 4, with group sessions set for May 18 under very strict conditions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE