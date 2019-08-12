Sports World: Photo with Mo Salah eases young fan's pain

Photo with Mo Salah eases young fan's pain

LONDON • A young Liverpool supporter's attempt to get a glimpse of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah left him with a bloodied nose, but the pain was quickly forgotten when the Egypt star showed his compassionate side by posing for photos.

Sky News reported that Louis Fowler, 11, was injured after crashing into a lamppost as he and his brother ran alongside Salah's car while waving at him on Saturday.

Salah then got out to check on him before offering to pose for photos, which have since gone viral on Twitter. Fowler's stepfather Joe Cooper said his son's pain "went away instantly" when the pair hugged.

US fencer in kneeling protest faces sanctions

LIMA (Peru) • American fencer Race Imboden, who won the bronze medal in the team event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will face possible sanctions for taking a knee during the medal ceremony at the Pan Am Games, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Saturday.

Part of the American gold medal-winning foil squad, he dropped to one knee - a protest movement against perceived social injustice in the United States - during Friday's awards ceremony.

Imboden later tweeted that "we must call for change" and his pride "has been cut short by the multiple shortcomings of the country I hold so dear to my heart".

Shibuno finishes 13th in Hokkaido Meiji Cup

TOKYO • Japanese golfing sensation Hinako Shibuno yesterday followed up her historic Women's British Open victory with a 13th-place finish in the Hokkaido Meiji Cup, which was won by South Korea's Bae Seon-woo.

Shibuno shot an even-par 72 at the Sapporo International Country Club to finish at four-under, completing her 21st consecutive round on home soil without going over par.

Cheered on by a vociferous crowd, she told reporters she was "so happy (and the support) was really inspirational".

