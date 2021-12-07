Sports World: Perth misses out on Ashes Test yet again

Perth misses out on Ashes Test yet again

PERTH • Perth was yesterday axed as the host city of the potentially pivotal fifth Ashes cricket Test between Australia and England because of tough coronavirus rules which require players to spend 14 days in quarantine.

A decision on the new venue for the Test, scheduled to start on Jan 14, has yet to be made with Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney all keen to host.

This also means Perth will go without a Test for the second year running after also missing out last season due to Covid-19.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Utah hang on for win over Cleveland

CLEVELAND • Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 35 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 109-108 National Basketball Association victory over the hosts Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Rudy Gobert tallied 20 rebounds and five blocks for the visitors, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points. Rudy Gay chipped in 15 points.

Utah made 20 three-pointers and shot 41.7 per cent from long distance to offset a 31-point display by Cleveland's Darius Garland.

REUTERS

Hovland sizzles as Morikawa fizzles out

MIAMI • Norway's Viktor Hovland made back-to-back eagles down the stretch to hold off American Scottie Scheffler (66) by one shot and win the Hero World Challenge after 54-hole leader Collin Morikawa unravelled on Sunday.

Hovland began the day six strokes adrift but fired a six-under 66 to end on 18-under 270 at the Albany resort in the Bahamas.

British Open champion Morikawa had the chance to become world No. 1 for the first time, only to blow a a five-stroke lead after shooting a final-day 76 in the 20-man invitational hosted by Tiger Woods.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PSG's stars need to buck up: Mbappe

PARIS • Kylian Mbappe on Sunday criticised his fellow attackers at Paris Saint-Germain, telling former France star Thierry Henry in an Amazon Prime Video interview that the club's star trio, including Lionel Messi and Neymar, had yet to get going this season.

Mbappe has seven Ligue One goals this term, but Messi has netted in the league just once, while Neymar has three strikes.

The 2018 World Cup winner said, "we are aware that we need to do more" and admitted the "MNM" partnership had a lack of chemistry despite all the hype.

REUTERS