Sports World: Pereira runs 11.71 and does not make final

Pereira runs 11.71 and does not make final

Sprinter Shanti Pereira missed out on the women's 100m final of the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha after clocking 11.71 seconds to finish fifth in her semi-final yesterday.

The 22-year-old Singaporean set a national record on Sunday when she clocked 11.58sec in the heats.

Goh Chui Ling met the SEA Games qualifying standard by clocking a personal-best 2min 11.66sec in the 800m preliminaries, although she did not progress.

Valencia close in on coveted fourth spot

MADRID • A brilliant double from Goncalo Guedes saw Valencia move into fifth place in LaLiga as they recorded an impressive 2-1 victory at Real Betis on Sunday.

The Portugal forward struck almost identical efforts from outside the box either side of half-time to move Valencia, who are owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim and have lost just one of their last 22 games in all competitions, to 52 points, leapfrogging Sevilla in the process.

Getafe, who earlier on Sunday beat Sevilla 3-0, currently occupy fourth place with 54 points.

REUTERS

Folau to face 3-man tribunal on May 4

SYDNEY • Australian rugby union star Israel Folau, who is facing the sack after posting "hell awaits" homosexuals on his social media accounts, will have a hearing on May 4, Rugby Australia (RA) said yesterday.

The Wallabies player faces a high-level code of conduct breach and, if found guilty, could result in the administrators terminating his multi-million dollar, four-year contract.

Barrister John West will chair the three-person tribunal, with the hearing possibly going on for two days.

DPA