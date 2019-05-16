Sports World: Pep wins award, pipped to main gong by Wilder

Pep wins award, pipped to main gong by Wilder

LONDON • Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola edged out Jurgen Klopp to a trophy for the second time in three days as the Spaniard won the League Managers' Association Premier League Manager of the Year award on Tuesday.

Guardiola's City retained the Premier League title last Sunday. He topped the vote ahead of Klopp, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Nuno Espirito Santo of Wolves, who finished seventh in their first season back in the top flight. Sheffield United's Chris Wilder pipped Guardiola to the Manager of the Year award, after leading his side to promotion to the Premier League.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Argentina will call up Aguero to Copa squad

BUENOS AIRES• Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will join Argentina's provisional squad for the Copa America, sources from the country's football body said on Tuesday.

Aguero, who scored 21 Premier League goals in 33 appearances for Manchester City this season, has been in international exile after last year's World Cup in Russia, where Argentina crashed out in the last 16 to winners France.

The June 14-July 7 Copa America hosted by Brazil will feature the 10 South American nations as well as Qatar and Japan as guests.

REUTERS

Pole Banka preferred as next Wada president

MONTREAL• Polish Sports Minister Witold Banka has been picked as the candidate to take over from Briton Craig Reedie as president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

Banka, a former 400m runner, was chosen on Tuesday as the preferred candidate, and is to be formally elected at a world conference on doping between Nov 5 and 7 for a three-year term starting on Jan 1, 2020.

DPA