Sports World: Pep sure Arteta will stay till season ends

Pep sure Arteta will stay till season ends

LONDON • Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has no doubts that his assistant Mikel Arteta will be a manager one day but has ruled out the possibility of the Spaniard taking over at another football club during the current season.

Arteta is among the bookmakers' favourites to take over at his former club Arsenal if struggling incumbent Unai Emery is sacked. Guardiola, however, insisted the former Gunners captain is going to finish the season at City but in the future "I don't know what's going to happen".

REUTERS

Bruce endures unpleasant Villa return

LONDON • A year after having a cabbage hurled at him by a disgruntled Aston Villa fan in his final days as their manager, Steve Bruce returned to his old football club and had another uncomfortable experience, this time in charge of Newcastle.

Villa won 2-0 in the Premier League clash on Monday, in a match between teams who might be battling to avoid relegation. Conor Hourihane and Anwar El Ghazi scored to move Villa up to 15th on 14 points, a point and a place behind Newcastle after 13 matches.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Murray's hip no longer giving problems

LONDON • Tennis' former world No. 1 Andy Murray said he can finally play without worrying about his hip following career-saving surgery in January, but expects next year's Australian Open to be the biggest test of his progress.

The 32-year-old returned to singles action on the ATP Tour in August, and won his first trophy since 2017 in Antwerp last month. Asked what would success in Australia be, the Scot said he was not expecting to win but to "play a five-set match and have no ill effects on the hip".

REUTERS

Te'o among three Sunwolves signings

TOKYO • England's Ben Te'o will feature for the Sunwolves in what will be their final season in Super Rugby, the Japanese team said yesterday.

Centre Te'o, who agreed a short-term deal with French club Toulon in August, will be joined at the Tokyo-based team by Tonga's Onehunga Kaufusi and Australia's Jake Schatz, the Sunwolves said. Te'o, 32, was left out of Eddie Jones' England squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan after being excluded from the final week of a training camp due to an altercation with a teammate.

REUTERS