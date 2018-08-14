Sports World: Peng Shuai now accused of 'stalking'

Peng Shuai now accused of 'stalking'

PARIS • Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck on Sunday accused Peng Shuai of "stalking" her in the controversy which saw the Chinese tennis star banned and fined in a Wimbledon corruption row.

"My former coach Alain de Vos and me were stalked day and night by Peng Shuai, who wanted me to withdraw from doubles," van Uytvanck posted on Twitter on Sunday. "She wanted to play with (Sania) Mirza after the deadline had passed."

Brazil legend Ronaldo eases health fears

RIO DE JANEIRO • Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has allayed fears about his health, revealing that he expected to leave hospital yesterday after a bout of pneumonia, reported the Xinhua news agency.

The 41-year-old was admitted to the Can Misses hospital in Ibiza last Friday and was originally placed in intensive care.

"Friends, I had a strong bout of the flu in Ibiza and I had to be admitted to hospital... but everything is all in order. Tomorrow I'll be discharged," he wrote on his Twitter account.

No star treatment for Bolt at Mariners

SYDNEY • Usain Bolt won't get any special treatment when he arrives in Australia in his bid to become a professional footballer by training with Australia's Central Coast Mariners.

"The one thing we've been really firm on is that Usain, while trialling for a contract, be treated the same as any player," Mariners chief executive Shaun Mielekamp told the Sydney Daily Telegraph yesterday.

Bolt has made just one demand - that his hire car is black.

Lewandowski stars in Bayern's Cup win

FRANKFURT • A brilliant hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski led Bayern Munich to a comfortable 5-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Sunday's German Super Cup, giving former Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac a memorable start to his reign at the Bavarian giants.

Kingsley Coman and Thiago Alcantara were the other scorers. Kovac returned to Frankfurt for his first competitive game in charge of the Bundesliga winners, having ended two successful years at Eintracht with a shock win over Bayern in last season's German Cup final.

