Sports World : Pele in hospital for tumour treatment

Pele in hospital for tumour treatment

SAO PAULO • Pele was on Wednesday hospitalised for a scheduled procedure as part of his treatment for a colon tumour but the 81-year-old Brazil great will be home in time to spend Christmas with his family, his daughter Kely Nascimento said.

He underwent an operation to remove the tumour in September and spent nearly a month under care and the Hospital Albert Einstein then said he would also have to undergo chemotherapy.

Pele has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years and he cannot now walk unaided.

REUTERS

Lyon lose a point for crowd trouble

PARIS • Lyon were docked a point by the disciplinary committee of the French football league (LFP) on Wednesday as punishment after their Ligue One game against Marseille last month was abandoned when Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle.

Lyon, who are 12th in Ligue One, were also ordered to play two home games behind closed doors, with French football hit by fan violence this season. Their clash with Marseille has yet to be rescheduled.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cavendish assaulted by 4 men in burglary

LONDON • British cyclist Mark Cavendish was assaulted by four armed men during a burglary at his home last month, British police revealed on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old, who in July tied Eddy Merckx for the most number of stage wins at the Tour de France (34), said on Instagram he was bashed and his family were threatened at knifepoint, which left them "incredibly shaken".

REUTERS