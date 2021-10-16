Sports World: Pedri's new deal has €1b release clause

Pedri's new deal has €1b release clause

BARCELONA • Barcelona's teenage midfielder Pedri has agreed a new contract until 2026, including a release clause of €1 billion (S$1.56 billion), the LaLiga club announced on Thursday.

Pedri, 18, has quickly developed into one of Barca's best players little more than a year after joining the club in 2020 from second division side Las Palmas for €5 million.

He made 53 appearances in his debut season, more than any other Barca player, helping the team win the Copa del Rey and lighting up an otherwise poor campaign for the Catalans.

REUTERS

'Better' Pele can't wait to play again

SAO PAULO • Football great Pele said on Thursday he is feeling "better" and joked that he cannot wait to get back to playing the Beautiful Game, just two weeks after leaving hospital following surgery on a colon tumour.

The 80-year-old spent a month in a Sao Paulo hospital recovering from his operation, while also receiving chemotherapy. He underwent surgery on Sept 4 after a routine check-up had detected the tumour.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wilder to have op on broken right hand

LOS ANGELES • Deontay Wilder will have surgery on his right hand after his defeat in last week's fight against Briton Tyson Fury, his co-manager told ESPN on Thursday.

Briton Fury retained his World Boxing Council heavyweight title last Saturday when he sent American Wilder to the canvas in the 11th round of the Las Vegas bout to close out their trilogy of fights. Co-manager Shelly Finkel said Wilder had suffered a broken bone in his hand.

REUTERS

Moya among Hall of Fame nominees

TORONTO • Serbian Ana Ivanovic, Italy's Flavia Pennetta and Spaniards Carlos Moya and Juan Carlos Ferrero headlined the list of six nominees up for induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The quartet were announced as nominees for the Class of 2022 along with former doubles players Cara Black of Zimbabwe and Lisa Raymond of the United States, the Newport, Rhode Island-based Hall of Fame said on Thursday. The Class of 2022, determined by a combination of votes by fans, journalists, historians and existing Hall of Famers, will be announced early next year.

REUTERS