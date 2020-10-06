Sports World: Party saga sees trio grounded for now

Party saga sees trio grounded for now

LONDON • Chelsea pair Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho did not join the England squad yesterday after the three players were filmed apparently flouting coronavirus restrictions at a party.

Abraham has apologised after footage showed the players attending his surprise birthday party in London with more than six people present on Saturday.

Gatherings of more than six are not permitted in England under the latest guidelines.

England have a friendly with Wales on Thursday and Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Reid finishes strong to claim first LPGA win

NEW YORK • England's Mel Reid won her first LPGA title on Sunday, firing a four-under 67 to capture the ShopRite Classic by two strokes over American Jennifer Kupcho (68).

The 33-year-old closed with a birdie to finish 72 holes at the Seaview resort in Galloway, New Jersey, on 19-under 265.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE