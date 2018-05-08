Sports World: Park's birdie on 18th seals Texas victory

Park's birdie on 18th seals Texas victory

CHICAGO • US Women's Open golf champion Park Sung Hyun of South Korea chipped in for birdie on the final hole on Sunday to edge out Lindy Duncan and win the storm-shortened LPGA Texas Classic.

Park fired a five-under 66 to finish the 36-hole event at 11-under 131 for a one-stroke victory over American Duncan (64) with Chinese rookie Liu Yu (66) another shot adrift in third on 133.

Japan FA and Bayern ink youth partnership

BERLIN • German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and the Japan Football Association (JFA) yesterday announced a partnership agreement with a focus on youth talent and the exchange of training knowledge.

Coaches from both Bayern and the JFA will have the chance to work in the other country. Friendlies between Bayern and JFA youth teams as well as joint training camps in Germany and Japan are also planned.

Sanzaar issues denial on defection reports

SYDNEY • Southern hemisphere rugby's governing body Sanzaar yesterday dismissed as "simply wrong" media speculation that South Africa's Super Rugby teams were set to defect to Europe and that expanding the competition into the United States was on the cards.

Sanzaar, the body owned by the South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina unions, said the organisation was in the middle of a detailed strategic review and is looking at potential future formats for their competitions up to 2030. However, there was no question of any of the four major stakeholders leaving the joint venture.

