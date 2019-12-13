Sports World : Paralympic marathon to remain in Tokyo

Paralympic marathon to remain in Tokyo

TOKYO • The Paralympic marathon events are staying in Tokyo, unlike the marathons for next year's Olympic Games, which have been moved to Sapporo owing to the summer heat.

International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons made the announcement yesterday , claiming that data showed the temperature and humidity should not be a problem by Sept 6, which is when the marathons are set to take place.

The Paralympics open on Aug 25, several weeks after the Olympics close on Aug 9 and he also emphasised the para-athletes themselves wanted the events to remain in Tokyo.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

IIHF wants Ice hockey c'ship to stay in Russia

MOSCOW • The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will try to ensure Russia retains the right to host the 2023World Ice Hockey Championship, its president Rene Fasel said yesterday.

Russia has been banned for four years from hosting or bidding for major sporting events under a ruling announced by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) on Monday as punishment for having provided doctored laboratory data.

When asked about the turn of events, Fasel also said the body was awaiting a decision from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, which will convene next Thursday to decide whether to lodge an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the sanctions.

REUTERS

World No. 1 Barty is WTA Player of the Year

SYDNEY • Ashleigh Barty has been named the WTA Player of the Year after capturing her maiden Grand Slam singles title and reaching the top of the world rankings.

The 23-year-old, who quit tennis to play cricket in 2014 before returning to the sport in 2016, became the first Australian to win the French Open since Margaret Court in 1973.

Bianca Andreescu, 19, took the newcomer award after winning the US Open to become the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title, while Swiss Belinda Bencic, 22, was named Comeback Player of the Year after regaining her place in the top 10.

REUTERS