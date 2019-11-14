Sports World : Paralympic champion dies after car accident

Paralympic champion dies after car accident

SYDNEY • Five-time Paralympic gold medallist Kieran Modra died yesterday after being hit by a car while riding his bike north of Adelaide.

The 47-year-old Australian, who was visually impaired, was involved in an accident with a car that was travelling in the same direction on a road near the town of Gawler, South Australia, local media said.

Modra, a swimmer and tandem cyclist, claimed five gold and five bronze medals at eight Paralympic Games between 1988 and 2016.

USA Badminton could lose governing status

LOS ANGELES • United States Olympic chiefs on Tuesday moved to strip USA Badminton of its governing body status after it failed to implement a range of reforms recommended in an audit last year.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee had demanded action after the audit of the association raised concerns in several areas, including athlete safety, financial and accounting practices and general governance.

Athletes slam World Athletics over reforms

LOS ANGELES • USA Track and Field's (USATF) athletes' grouping on Tuesday lashed out at World Athletics' plans to cut several events from next year's Diamond League series, accusing the sport's global governing body of being "out of touch".

USATF's athletes advisory committee called on the global body, formerly known as the International Association of Athletics Federations, to reverse plans to axe the triple jump, the 200 metres, steeplechase and discus from the Diamond League programme.

