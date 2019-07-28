Sports World: Para bowlers finish Tour with nine medals

Singapore keglers Thomas Nathan Chan (TPB 1) and Mohamed Ismail (TPB 3) won silver in their respective all-events categories yesterday, the final day of the Singapore World Para Bowling Tour Series.

Teammate Diane Neo won bronze in her TPB 4 event, bringing the Republic's total haul to two gold, five silver and two bronze medals.

Jantjies' try secures 16-16 draw with Kiwis

WELLINGTON • Replacement scrum-half Herschel Jantjies scored a try in the final minute to help South Africa snatch a 16-16 draw with New Zealand in a tense Rugby Championship clash yesterday.

He pounced on an error by scrum-half Aaron Smith to silence most of the sold-out crowd, who had been expecting a win for the world champions in Wellington.

Centre Jack Goodhue scored the only try for the All Blacks, while full-back Richie Mo'unga got the rest of their points. Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard kicked three penalties before slotting home the conversion.

REUTERS

Coach Lendl parts ways with Zverev

BERLIN • Ivan Lendl has ended his year-long spell as Alexander Zverev's coach, just days after the world No. 5 tennis star complained the eight-time Major winner spent more time talking about "golf and his dog".

Their relationship had soured recently, with Zverev reportedly unhappy with Lendl's hands-off approach. In response, Lendl said he was "pretty confident my track record speaks for itself".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

