Sports World: Para bowlers finish Tour with nine medals

Para bowlers finish Tour with nine medals

Singapore keglers Thomas Nathan Chan (TPB 1) and Mohamed Ismail (TPB 3) won silver in their respective all-events categories yesterday, the final day of the Singapore World Para Bowling Tour Series.

Teammate Diane Neo won bronze in her TPB 4 event, bringing the Republic's total haul to two gold, five silver and two bronze medals.

Jantjies' try secures 16-16 draw with Kiwis

WELLINGTON • Replacement scrum-half Herschel Jantjies scored a try in the final minute to help South Africa snatch a 16-16 draw with New Zealand in a tense Rugby Championship clash yesterday.

He pounced on an error by scrum-half Aaron Smith to silence most of the sold-out crowd, who had been expecting a win for the world champions in Wellington.

Centre Jack Goodhue scored the only try for the All Blacks, while full-back Richie Mo'unga got the rest of their points. Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard kicked three penalties before slotting home the conversion.

REUTERS

Coach Lendl parts ways with Zverev

BERLIN • Ivan Lendl has ended his year-long spell as Alexander Zverev's coach, just days after the world No. 5 tennis star complained the eight-time Major winner spent more time talking about "golf and his dog".

Their relationship had soured recently, with Zverev reportedly unhappy with Lendl's hands-off approach. In response, Lendl said he was "pretty confident my track record speaks for itself".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE