Sports World: Pang sets 400m mark but fails to make final

Pang sets 400m mark but fails to make final

Swimmer Pang Sheng Jun set a Singapore short-course record of 3min 48.55sec in the men's 400m freestyle at the Australian Short Course Swimming Championships in Melbourne yesterday.

The 26-year-old erased his old mark of 3:49.15 when he finished ninth overall in the heats at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.

Mourinho to strongly contest charge

LONDON • Jose Mourinho has "vigorously" denied the Football Association charge of using offensive language at the end of Manchester United's win against Newcastle this month.

The manager had until 6pm on Wednesday to lodge an appeal to the count that he used language which was "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper". It is understood he has decided to contest the count in the strongest possible fashion.

THE GUARDIAN

Lauda discharged after lung transplant

VIENNA • Three-time Formula One champion Niki Lauda left Vienna's general hospital on Wednesday, about 21/2 months after an emergency lung transplant, the hospital said in a statement. It added that he left "in a good state of health".

The 69-year-old cut short a holiday in Ibiza at the end of July and returned to Vienna for treatment after developing a lung infection.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Khabib, McGregor stay suspended

LOS ANGELES • Mixed martial arts stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will remain suspended pending full investigation of the melee following UFC 229, the Nevada State Athletic Commission said on Wednesday.

The duo had already been suspended for 10 days, the maximum term fighters can be banned pending a hearing on Dec 10. The sanctions stem from the extraordinary post-fight brawl that erupted after the unbeaten Nurmagomedov choked out McGregor on Oct 6 in Las Vegas.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Armstrong's ex-team boss given life ban

LOS ANGELES • Lance Armstrong's former US Postal Service team manager Johan Bruyneel, 54, has been handed a life ban from cycling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Belgian was the team manager for all of Armstrong's seven Tour de France victories from 1999 to 2005, triumphs that were erased in his stunning fall from grace amid revelations of the biggest drug scandal in cycling history.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Shadoff leads Taiwan event by two strokes

TAIPEI • England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff shot a first-round seven-under 65 to lead the LPGA Taiwan Championship by two shots yesterday, raising hopes of a first victory on the golf Tour.

Nelly Korda of the United States and South Korea's Kang Hae-ji were tied for second on matching 67s at the par-72 Ta Shee Golf and Country Club in Taoyuan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE