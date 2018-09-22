Sports World: Paddlers win Serbian junior doubles titles

Paddlers win Serbian junior doubles titles

Singapore paddler Gerald Yu partnered Thailand's Yanapong Panagitgun to win the junior boys' doubles title on Thursday at the Serbian Junior and Cadet Open.

They beat Indian pair Anukram Jain and Deepit Patil 3-2 in the final.

Also, the Republic's Eunice Lim and Thailand's Jinnipa Sawettabut beat India's Radhapriya Goel and Anusha Kutumbale 3-2 to win the junior girls' doubles.

Disney's streaming subscription hits 1m

WASHINGTON • Walt Disney said that its new ESPN+ streaming service passed 1 million paid subscribers in the first five months, a faster pace than other new video businesses.

The service, which costs US$5 (S$6.82) a month, is an crucial test of Disney's efforts to establish a direct link to consumers at a time when more people are watching TV on demand through smartphones and other mobile devices.

WASHINGTON POST

Phelps slams Wada for lifting ban on Russia

SYDNEY • Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps was among many who blasted the decision to lift a ban on Russia's anti-doping agency Rusada yesterday.

The World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) move on Thursday paves the way for Russian athletes to return to competition across all sports. But Phelps said: "For me being a father, that's something I'm going to tell my kids and explain to them. It's just so disappointing to see that."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Magic already in awe of LeBron's work ethic

LOS ANGELES • Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson on Thursday said newly acquired forward LeBron James is in excellent shape ahead of next week's training camp and will lead an up-tempo offence as the franchise attempts to return to National Basketball Association relevancy.

The Lakers, who have not made the play-offs since the 2012-13 season, open their season on Oct 18 at the Portland Trail Blazers, with their first home game coming against the Houston Rockets on Oct 20.

REUTERS

Fisher cards first 59 in European Tour history

LONDON • Englishman Oliver Fisher carded the first round of 59 in European Tour history yesterday at the Portugal Masters.

He made 10 birdies and an eagle without making a single mistake for his 12-under effort in Vilamoura. He shot 71 on Thursday and was the early clubhouse leader.

REUTERS