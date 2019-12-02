Sports World: Paddlers Pang and Chua win bronze

Paddlers Pang and Chua win bronze

Koen Pang and Josh Chua have clinched Singapore's maiden medal at the World Junior Table Tennis Championships with a boys' doubles bronze in Korat, Thailand yesterday.

They lost 3-1 to eventual champions Xu Yingbin and Liu Yebo of China in the semi-finals.

Strugglers Watford sack manager Flores

LONDON • Quique Sanchez Flores' second spell as Watford manager lasted less than three months after he was sacked yesterday with the football club last in the Premier League table.

The Spaniard, who was manager for the 2015-16 season, was hired again in September as Javi Gracia's replacement. But he has won just one match this term. Former Brighton boss Chris Hughton is reported to be in contention for the job.

Johnson takes break before Presidents Cup

LOS ANGELES • American world No. 4 golfer Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas but says he will be fit for the Presidents Cup next week.

The 35-year-old, who has not played since knee surgery in September, said on Twitter on Saturday that he felt he would be better off spending the week practising instead of competing.

