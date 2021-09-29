Sports World: Paddlers in winning start at Asian C'ships

Paddlers in winning start at Asian C'ships

The Singapore men's team got off to a winning start at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar, as they recorded a 3-0 victory over Palestine in the opening tie of their campaign yesterday.

At Lusail Sports Arena, Koen Pang beat Yousri Abou Sef 11-3, 11-4, 11-6 in the first match, with Clarence Chew taking the second after defeating Abd Allah Al Saqqa 11-2, 11-3, 11-4. Josh Chua sealed the win by overcoming Nael F. M. Samara 11-6, 4-11, 11-4, 11-1.

Singapore also beat Nepal 3-0 in the second-tier competition.

England, Liverpool legend Hunt dies

LONDON • Former England World Cup winner Roger Hunt died at the age of 83 on Monday following a long illness, his former club Liverpool said.

Hunt, who scored three goals during England's victorious 1966 World Cup campaign, was also Liverpool's record scorer with 285 goals in 492 appearances until Ian Rush broke the record in 1992. Under Bill Shankly, Hunt helped Liverpool win two league titles and their first FA Cup trophy in 1964-65 when he scored in the final against Leeds United. The striker's tally of 244 league goals is still a club record.

REUTERS

Matsuyama to play in Zozo C'ship at home

TOKYO • Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will play in the US PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Japan next month, organisers said yesterday, headlining a strong field including Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

The Japanese finished runner-up to Tiger Woods in 2019 in the inaugural edition of the tournament, which was moved to California last year owing to the coronavirus. The Oct 21-24 event is the only one left on the US PGA Tour's "Asian Swing".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bollywood bow for boxing great Tyson

LONDON • Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is making his debut in Bollywood, featuring in an upcoming Indian sports action film, Liger.

The participation of the 55-year-old former professional boxer was announced in a tweet on Monday by Karan Johar, one of the film's producers. Liger was originally due to be released on Sept 9 but was delayed as cinemas in Maharashtra, home to India's Bollywood, stayed shut due to Covid-19. They are set to reopen after Oct 22.

BLOOMBERG