Sports World: Paddlers get bigger purse at Nationals

Paddlers get bigger purse at Nationals

The prize money for the National Table Tennis Grand Finale has increased to $13,800 from last year's $8,800.

The competition, held at the Singapore Table Tennis Association's Lee Kong Chian Training Hall at Toa Payoh Lorong 6, began on Friday and ends on Sunday. Admission is free.

In yesterday's team finals, Sunsports Team 6 won the men's event while the SSP Red took top honours in the women's event.

In-form Bautista Agut wins first Qatar Open

DOHA • Roberto Bautista Agut followed up his shock semi-final victory over world No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic by lifting the Qatar Open title on Saturday.

The Spaniard, ranked 24th in the world, ground out a hard-fought victory in three sets against the Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the final.

It was the 30-year-old's ninth career title and his first in Doha. He also beat three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in straight sets earlier in the week. In total, Bautista Agut lost only two sets all week in his five matches.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Goerges rallies to retain Auckland title

AUCKLAND• Julia Goerges drew on her experience to retain the WTA Auckland Classic title yesterday as she came from a set down to end the stunning run of Canadian teen sensation Bianca Andreescu.

There were tears from the 30-year-old German in an emotional celebration after winning the match 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 with the final point coming when an Andreescu forehand went into the net.

The 18-year-old Andreescu beat three top 50 players, including former world No. 1s Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams, on her way to her first WTA final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE