Sports World: Ozil cut from video game for Uighur tweet

Ozil cut from video game for Uighur tweet

SHANGHAI • Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been deleted from Chinese versions of the popular Pro Evolution Soccer mobile game, the title's China distributor has said, as the fallout builds over his criticism of the country's treatment of its Uighur minority.

US-listed Chinese Internet company NetEase said it removed the player from the game due to his "extreme comment about China".

Ozil, a German national of Turkish origin, condemned China's crackdown on Muslim minorities in the western region of Xinjiang in a tweet last Friday and criticised Muslim countries for failing to speak up about the alleged abuses.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Buffon ties Maldini's Serie A match record

GENOA • Gianluigi Buffon drew level with Paolo Maldini in the all-time Serie A appearances chart on Wednesday after starting in Juventus' 2-1 win over Sampdoria and arriving at 647 games in the top flight of Italian football.

Veteran goalkeeper Buffon, 41, started in place of the injured Wojciech Szczesny as Juve moved top of Serie A. It was also his 479th match for the Turin club, setting a new record after being tied on 478 with Alessandro Del Piero.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Olympic marathon courses finalised

TOKYO • Organisers yesterday finalised the marathon courses for next year's Olympic Games, with the races moved out of Tokyo over a month ago to the northern city of Sapporo to avoid the capital's summer heat.

Both the men's and women's 42.195km events will start and finish in the city's Odori Park and consist of three loops - the first about the length of a half-marathon followed by two rounds on a 10km loop. The women's race is on Aug 8 and the men's the day after, the final day of the Olympics.

ASSOCIATED PRESS