Sports World: Over 80% do not support Games: poll

Over 80% do not support Games: poll

TOKYO • Support for holding the coronavirus-postponed Tokyo Olympics this summer has hit a new low in Japan, a poll found yesterday as the country battles a third wave of infections.

Just over 80 per cent of those asked by Kyodo news agency said the huge global event should be cancelled or postponed again - a jump from around 60 per cent in a survey by the same outlet last month.

Tokyo 2020 organisers have said another delay is out of the question and are insisting the Games will go ahead despite a month-long state of emergency declared in the greater Tokyo area last week over a surge in Covid-19 cases.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pochettino clinches 1st win as PSG coach

PARIS • Mauricio Pochettino claimed his first win with Paris Saint-Germain as the French champions edged closer to the top of the Ligue 1 table by beating Stade Brestois 3-0 at home on Saturday.

After drawing his first game in charge as manager last week, PSG prevailed through goals by Moise Kean, Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia to go second and a point behind Lyon (40), who salvaged a 2-2 draw at Rennes.

Lille are third behind second-placed PSG on goal difference after Burak Yilmaz's goal earned them a 1-0 victory at bottom club Nimes.

REUTERS

Lin signs deal with Santa Cruz Warriors

LOS ANGELES • Jeremy Lin has signed for Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-21 season which starts next month, the team said on Saturday.

The 32-year-old guard spent the 2019-20 season with the Chinese Basketball Association's Beijing Ducks and guided them to the semi-finals before they lost to eventual champions Guangdong Southern Tigers.

Lin began his National Basketball Association (NBA) career with the Warriors in 2010 and has also played for the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors, where he won the 2019 NBA Championship, the first Asian-American to do so.

REUTERS