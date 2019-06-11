Sports World: Ortiz shot, in stable condition after op

Ortiz shot, in stable condition after op

SANTO DOMINGO • Major League Baseball great David Ortiz, who won three World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox, was in stable condition yesterday after having surgery for serious gunshot wounds.

The Dominican was reportedly ambushed by a shooter on Sunday night at a bar and restaurant in his home country, with suggestions that it could have been an attempted contract killing.

According to ESPN, Ortiz, 43, is in intensive care after having parts of his colon and gall bladder removed during surgery at the Abel Gonzalez clinic in Santo Domingo, but his father, Leo, confirmed his son would "be around for a long time".

WASHINGTON POST

Russia maintains it met IAAF criteria

BERLIN • The head of the Russian Olympic Committee yesterday insisted his country had met conditions set by the IAAF after the global governing body voted to maintain its track and field doping ban.

The International Association of Athletics Federations for the 11th time upheld the ban first introduced in November 2015 after evidence of mass state-sponsored doping appeared.

Local Olympic committee head Stanislav Pozdnyakov told the state Tass news agency: "Even though the Russian side has absolutely fulfilled its obligations... the position of the international federation has changed."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Brazil hit seven past woeful Honduras

PORTO ALEGRE • Gabriel Jesus got a brace and David Neres chalked up his first international goal, as Brazil overran a hapless 10-man Honduras 7-0 in a pre-Copa America friendly.

Manchester City striker Jesus opened the scoring on Sunday before Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva and Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who also twice struck the woodwork, got the third goal from the spot before half-time.

Jesus nabbed his second after the break and Ajax forward Neres, on his first start for the Selecao, made it 5-0, while substitute and Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino added a sixth before Everton forward Richarlison made it seven in front of just 16,000 fans in Porto Alegre.

REUTERS