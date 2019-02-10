Sports World: Ormsby two ahead of Stieger at Vic Open

Ormsby two ahead of Stieger at Vic Open

GEELONG • Australian Wade Ormsby remained on course for his second European Tour win after carding a two-under 70 in the third round to move to 15 under at the Vic Open yesterday, two shots ahead of compatriot Matthew Stieger (65).

The pioneering tournament, which is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the LPGA Tour, is the only one in the world with male and female fields, playing in alternate groups on the same course and for equal prize money.

In the women's tournament, American Kim Kaufman clung to a two-shot lead over France's Celine Boutier (69) and Australian Oh Su-hyun (74) despite shooting a three-over 75 for a total of 10 under.

Monfils serves his way past Tsitsipas

SOFIA • Gael Monfils won 93 per cent of points on his first serve as he reached the semi-finals of the Sofia Open on Friday with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) win over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Frenchman, who has slipped to 33rd in the world rankings after a series of injuries, has yet to drop a set this week.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini also mounted a comeback to upset Fernando Verdasco of Spain 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, claiming a second famous scalp after upsetting Russian Karen Khachanov earlier in the tournament.

Beckham's statue a first in MLS

LOS ANGELES • Former England captain David Beckham will become the first Major League Soccer (MLS) player to be honoured with a statue.

It will be unveiled outside the Los Angeles Galaxy's stadium before their season opener on March 2, the team said on Friday.

Beckham, who is the owner of expansion side Inter Miami, which is set to join the MLS next year, won back-to-back championships with the Galaxy from 2011-12.

