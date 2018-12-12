Sports World: One15 Marina to host Super Triathlon

One15 Marina to host Super Triathlon

The finale of the Super League Triathlon Championship Series will be held at the One15 Marina on Sentosa from Feb 23-24 next year, organisers announced yesterday.

The Singapore leg follows other stops in Jersey, Malta and Mallorca, and will feature stars such as Olympic silver medallist Jonny Brownlee and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Henri Schoeman.

Barca cool support for LaLiga match in Miami

BARCELONA • The Spanish league's plans to stage a LaLiga match in the United States next month have been derailed after Barcelona, who were scheduled to play Girona in Miami, withdrew their support for the game on Monday following a board meeting.

Girona's home match against the Spanish champions had been earmarked to be played on Jan 26 in Miami.

However, with mounting opposition from various domestic and international football bodies, the club said as long "the parties involved cannot reach an agreement, this project cannot thrive".

REUTERS

Report blasts Usoc for hiding Nassar crimes

LOS ANGELES • A damning report into the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal lambasted the United States Olympic Committee (Usoc) on Monday, saying the body had helped create the environment which allowed the former team doctor to abuse hundreds of athletes.

The 233-page report said senior Usoc executives had failed to react swiftly when first warned of allegations surrounding Nassar in 2015, instead concealing his crimes until the scandal went public in late 2016.

The report, carried out by Boston law firm Ropes & Gray, painted a withering picture of a systemic failure which allowed Nassar, who has since been jailed for life, to act with impunity.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Swiss club condemn banana-throwing fans

ZURICH • Swiss club FC Zurich has condemned fans who threw a banana at rival player Aldo Kalulu after he went to take a corner during their league match at Basel on Sunday.

Zurich admitted the banana came from the section of the St Jakob Park stadium occupied by their supporters.

While the Swiss Football League has yet to comment, the club said there was "no room for xenophobia and discrimination in football".

REUTERS