Sports World: Once more, Ronaldo hits at least 15 goals

Once more, Ronaldo hits at least 15 goals

ROME • Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo set another scoring record on Sunday, as he became the first player to net at least 15 goals in each of the last 15 seasons in Europe's top five football leagues.

The Portugal captain helped seal a 3-1 win for his fourth-placed Serie A side against Sassuolo in stoppage time.

The 15-goal landmark is one he has reached every year since the 2006-07 season, during spells with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juve.

REUTERS

Valencia ease worries with late winner

MADRID • Valencia snapped a two-month winless spell in Spanish La Liga with a 1-0 victory away to Real Valladolid on Sunday, thanks to a late piledriver from Carlos Soler to move away from the relegation zone.

A first win in nine league games saw the visitors climb from 17th place in the standings up to 13th on 19 points. Under-fire coach Javi Gracia was a relieved man and hoped the three points would bring about "a better atmosphere in the team".

REUTERS

France upbeat on Six Nations schedule

PARIS • French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte remains optimistic that the Six Nations will go ahead despite the Covid-19 crisis.

Meetings are set to take place this week to discuss whether the tournament, which is due to start on Feb 6, should be pushed back but he told French radio RMC Sport on Sunday that "there should be no alarm".

REUTERS

'King Kazu' still chugging on at 53

TOKYO • Veteran striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who turns 54 next month, renewed his contract with J-League outfit Yokohama FC yesterday - extending his record as Japan's oldest professional footballer.

It means that Miura, better known as "King Kazu" for his spirited on-field style, will kick off his 36th career season this year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aguero self-isolating and may miss game

MANCHESTER • Striker Sergio Aguero is self-isolating after coming into close contact with a positive Covid-19 case, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said.

The Argentina football forward missed the FA Cup third-round win over second-tier Birmingham on Sunday and is a doubt for tomorrow's Premier League home game with Brighton.

REUTERS