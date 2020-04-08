Sports World: Olympic flame display snuffed out by virus

Olympic flame display snuffed out by virus

TOKYO • The exhibition of the Olympic flame, due to remain on display in Fukushima until the end of the month, was cancelled over coronavirus concerns, the Tokyo 2020 organising committee announced yesterday.

In what was intended as a symbol of resilience, the flame went on display a week ago at the J-Village, which was used as rescue headquarters during the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster in 2011.

But following the Japanese government's decision to declare a state of a emergency yesterday, Olympic organisers have cancelled the exhibition.

Cancelled Madrid Open goes online

MADRID • The world's top tennis players will swop rackets for game controllers later this month after organisers of the cancelled Madrid Open said they will stage a virtual competition to raise funds for struggling professionals amid the coronavirus shutdown.

The pandemic has left players in the lower tiers, who solely depend on tournament winnings, without any chance to earn a living.

The ATP Tour said a virtual Madrid Open competition will be played on the Tennis World Tour video game and run from April 27-30, with "the world's biggest tennis stars squaring off from their own homes".

Kyrgios ready to serve food to the needy

SYDNEY • Controversial tennis star Nick Kyrgios has offered to deliver food to people finding themselves hungry during the coronavirus lockdown, his latest charitable effort after spearheading sporting donations to help Australia's bush-fire crisis.

Kyrgios, who is infamously outspoken and known for his fiery on-court antics, said he would personally drop food on doorsteps after Covid-19 restrictions closed down entire industries, leading to a spike in unemployment.

Crusaders' rules breach unacceptable

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Rugby has labelled as "unacceptable" the actions of a group of Canterbury Crusaders players, including All Blacks fly-half Richie Mo'unga, who breached the country's strict coronavirus lockdown rules on Monday by training together in a Christchurch park.

The nationwide lockdown restricts people from leaving their homes unless it is for essential services, and Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said they had reminded the players of their responsibilities.

