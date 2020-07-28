Sports World: Olympic arenas open for public use in Tokyo

Olympic arenas open for public use in Tokyo

TOKYO • Venues at the Tokyo Olympics that would have been packed with the world's top athletes and supporters but for the coronavirus pandemic are now being opened up for use by sporting federations and the public.

The newly built Canoe Slalom Centre opened yesterday for athletes' practice, while the recently renovated Tatsumi Swimming Centre, which is set to host water polo, will be available for use next month.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said it plans to open up other Olympic venues in the coming months.

REUTERS

Ayew gives Swansea play-off advantage

LONDON • Andre Ayew fired Swansea to a 1-0 victory against 10-man Brentford in Sunday's English League Championship play-off semi-final first leg.

The Ghana striker recovered from missing a penalty to grab the 82nd-minute winner at the Liberty Stadium.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Malaysia to host Asian Champions League

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia will be the Asian Champions League's centralised hub in East Asia with matches in the region due to restart in October, the Asian Football Confederation said yesterday.

Asia's elite club competition was suspended in early March because of the Covid-19 pandemic and will resume in West Asia hub Qatar on Sept 14.

REUTERS