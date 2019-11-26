Sports World: NZ sorry after fan's racial abuse of Archer

NZ sorry after fan's racial abuse of Archer

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will contact Jofra Archer to apologise after a fan racially abused the England fast bowler at the end of the first Test yesterday.

The local governing body said in a statement that Archer, who is black, was subjected to taunts as he left the field after the Black Caps clinched victory by an innings and 65 runs.

NZC promised "increased vigilance in the matter" for the second Test in Hamilton. The England and Wales Cricket Board said it was also looking into the incident, with the perpetrator yet to be identified.

Abramovich still bleeds Blue: chairman

LONDON • Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is fully involved in running the Premier League side and will not entertain "bargain bids" for the club, chairman Bruce Buck has said.

Despite the British media reporting that the Russian billionaire, who has not been seen at Stamford Bridge this term after running into problems with his visa renewal, was looking to sell the club, Buck insisted that was not the case.

