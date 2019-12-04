Sports World: NZ police to take over Archer racist abuse case

NZ police to take over Archer racist abuse case

HAMILTON • New Zealand Cricket yesterday lodged an official complaint with local police over the alleged racial abuse of England fast bowler Jofra Archer by a fan at the first Test last week.

Chief executive David White said a probe by the governing body had failed to identify the perpetrator, but it would hand over a dossier to authorities to help with a police investigation.

He also slammed the abuse as "reprehensible" and promised a "general upscaling of security" to prevent a repeat of the incident.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Merseyside derby pick of FA Cup third-round ties

LONDON • Liverpool will face cross-town rivals Everton at Anfield after the FA Cup draw was made on Monday night.

Holders Manchester City will host Port Vale, Manchester United visit Wolves, Chelsea play Nottingham Forest, Tottenham travel to Middlesbrough and Arsenal will welcome Leeds to the Emirates. All ties will take place from Jan 3 to 6.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bucks beat Knicks to stay top of the East

MILWAUKEE • Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks stretched their winning streak to 12 National Basketball Association games on Monday night with a 132-88 demolition of the New York Knicks.

The Eastern Conference leaders (18-3) showed no mercy as the worst side in the division fell to 4-17.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE