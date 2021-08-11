Sports World: NZ mourns death of cyclist Podmore, 24

NZ mourns death of cyclist Podmore, 24

AUCKLAND • New Zealand cycling was yesterday plunged into mourning at the death of former Olympian Olivia Podmore, whose body was found at a Waikato property.

Podmore, 24, competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2018 Commonwealth Games but was not part of New Zealand's cycling team at the recent Tokyo Games.

The cause of death was not confirmed but friends and sports officials said her passing had raised concerns about her mental health. New Zealand's cycling federation yesterday said it would review its mental health support.

REUTERS

US ratings for Tokyo half of London 2012

LOS ANGELES • United States viewership for the Tokyo Olympics dropped to about half the audience for the London Games in 2012, according to data released by NBCUniversal on Monday.

The 17-day event averaged 15.5 million prime-time viewers on the NBC broadcast network and digital platforms including the Peacock streaming service, the company said in a statement.

That represented the smallest audience for the Summer Games since NBC began broadcasting them in 1988, although comparisons with previous Games may not be accurate given the different times zones, the coronavirus pandemic and fewer streaming options in the past.

REUTERS

Robertson out of Reds' season-opener

LONDON • Liverpool will be without defender Andy Robertson for the opening weeks of the new Premier League season, but manager Jurgen Klopp believes the Scotland captain "got lucky" after initial fears his ankle injury could have been much worse.

The left-back had to be helped off the pitch in Sunday's friendly against Athletic Bilbao after his ankle twisted as he blocked a cross.

On his estimated return date, Klopp said it would be "before the international break (early next month), or after the international break". The Reds travel to newly promoted Norwich in Saturday's season-opener.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE