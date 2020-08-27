Sports World: North-South game moved to Wellington

North-South game moved to Wellington

AUCKLAND • •New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said yesterday it had moved the delayed North-South match to Wellington due to uncertainty with Auckland on lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday at Eden Park but was pushed back by a week due to a new Covid-19 outbreak.

The Sept 5 match will be between composite sides representing the country's two main islands.

REUTERS

Mickelson eyes PGA Tour Champions win

NEW YORK • Phil Mickelson is in the driving seat to win on his PGA Tour Champions debut after the American golfer surged to a four-shot lead heading into the final round of the Charles Schwab Series, which he is using to prepare for next month's US Open.

The Hall of Famer has won 44 events on the PGA Tour, including five Majors, and qualified for the senior circuit, having turned 50 in June.

REUTERS

Pedro joins Roma on a free transfer

ROME • Roma have signed Spanish winger Pedro on a free transfer with the former Chelsea winger inking a three-year contract, the Serie A football club announced on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old former Barcelona star ended his five-year spell at Stamford Bridge this month, having scored 43 goals in 206 appearances and winning the English Premier League title and the FA Cup in the process.

REUTERS

Germany to rest Bayern, Leipzig stars

BERLIN • Germany will kick off their Nations League football matches next month without most of their Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig players, who finished their season only days ago because of the Champions League.

Coach Joachim Low on Tuesday said he had to give the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry, Marcel Halstenberg and Lukas Klostermann a rest, so they will not play a part in games against Spain on Sept 3 and Switzerland three days later.

REUTERS

Kyrgios blasts Djokovic yet again

SYDNEY • Nick Kyrgios is showing no signs of giving up on his crusade to have tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic held accountable for the ill-fated Adria Tour.

The Australian has been on the warpath since the exhibition event organised by the Serb in June resulted in four players contracting Covid-19. And he yesterday tweeted that the world No. 1 "went missing when he was supposed to show some leadership and humility".

REUTERS