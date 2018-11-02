Sports World: No touchline ban for Mourinho

No touchline ban for Mourinho

LONDON • The threat of a touchline ban hanging over Jose Mourinho was removed on Wednesday when a Football Association charge brought against the Manchester United manager for using foul language was declared "not proven".

Television footage showed him saying something, apparently in his native Portuguese, as he headed towards the tunnel after the final whistle of the Oct 6 comeback win over Newcastle.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Iaquinta gets jail for firearms offence

MILAN • An Italian court on Wednesday sentenced former Italy striker and World Cup winner Vincenzo Iaquinta to two years in jail and his father, Giuseppe, to 19 years at the end of a trial of almost 150 people for alleged mafia links.

Iaquinta was found guilty of a firearms offence but the judge dismissed accusations that he was involved with the Ndrangheta, Italy's most powerful organised crime network which is based in the southern region of Calabria. Lawyers for the pair, who are Calabrian, said they would appeal against the ruling.

REUTERS

S. Korean footballer banned for life

SEOUL • A South Korean World Cup footballer was banned for life from the national team for submitting false documents for his military service exemption, the Korea Football Association said yesterday.

Defender Jang Hyun-soo plays for FC Tokyo and has 58 caps, including an appearance in the 2016 Olympics. He will be permanently banned from playing for the country and fined 30 million won (S$36,600) for "tarnishing the dignity" of the team.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aussie cricket chief Peever resigns

SYDNEY • Cricket Australia chairman David Peever quit yesterday after coming under intense pressure over a ball-tampering scandal which has triggered an exodus of senior figures and long bans for three players.

He had been voted in for a new three-year term only last week, days before an independent review following the cheating scandal slammed the governing body. His deputy Earl Eddings was appointed as interim chairman.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE