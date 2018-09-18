Sports World: No timeline for Mendy after another knee injury

No timeline for Mendy after another knee injury

LONDON • Manager Pep Guardiola has revealed Benjamin Mendy missed Manchester City's 3-0 Premier League win over Fulham on Saturday because of a knee problem and he does not know how long the French defender will be out for.

The left-back missed much of last season with a knee ligament injury and according to the Metro newspaper, Mendy could be missing for "weeks and maybe longer".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Coric spurs Croatia to US win; France next in final

ZADAR (Croatia) • Croatia will meet France in tennis' Davis Cup final, after defeating the United States 3-2 as Borna Coric won the deciding match on Sunday.

Coric overcame Davis Cup debutant Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (0-7), 6-1, 6-7 (11-13), 6-1, 6-3 to end a gusty American fightback.

Croatia, who have now beaten the US in all five of their Davis Cup meetings, will hope to lift their second title after winning in 2005.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Yates wins Vuelta title to complete British hat-trick

MADRID • Simon Yates won the Vuelta a Espana title on Sunday to complete an unprecedented hat-trick of British Grand Tour winners this year.

Yates successfully defended his lead of 1min 46sec over Spaniard Enric Mas in the final stage of the 21-day race.

He completed a cycle of British victories in the three Grand Tours after Chris Froome won the Giro d'Italia and Geraint Thomas took the Tour de France.

REUTERS

Veteran Wade returns for one last dance in Miami

MIAMI • Dwyane Wade waited until almost the cusp of the National Basketball Association training camp, but in an emotional YouTube video on Sunday, the guard revealed he would be returning to the Miami Heat for a 16th NBA season.

The 36-year-old free agent had previously said he would either play for the Heat this season or retire. The 12-time All-Star played his first 13 seasons with the Heat as well as part of last term.

REUTERS