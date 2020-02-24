Sports World: No second surprise for S'pore softballers

No second surprise for S'pore softballers

Singapore were denied a second straight upset at the Under-18 Softball Men's World Cup after falling 8-4 to Canada yesterday.

Ahead of the tournament in New Zealand, the team had won only once in their previous two appearances at the 2012 and 2014 editions.

The 17th-ranked Singapore side, who stunned No. 2 Argentina 8-3 in their opener, play Australia today. They go up against South Africa tomorrow and Czech Republic in their final group match on Wednesday.

Farah hit by ties with banned coach Salazar

LONDON • Mo Farah has said he has suffered "financially and emotionally" from his association with disgraced coach Alberto Salazar, who was banned last October from athletics for four years over doping violations.

The Cuba-born American, who is appealing against his penalty, led the now-defunct Nike Oregon Project, whose stable of athletes between 2011 and 2017 included the British distance runner.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Farah, who has never tested positive for any banned substance and will bid for a third successive 10,000m title at the Tokyo Games, told the Times of London that some sponsors had turned their back on him owing to his Salazar links.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Choo just fails to earn Asian Tour card

HUA HIN • Singapore golfer Choo Tze Huang agonisingly missed securing his Asian Tour card by a single shot yesterday after the final round of Qualifying School.

The 33-year-old's one-over 72 gave him a five-round total of five-under 350 at the Lake View Resort and Golf Club in Thailand and joint-36th place, with only the top 35 and ties succeeding in their quest.

Zimbabwean Benjamin Follett-Smith's 70 for a 340 total gave him a one-shot victory in his third Q-School attempt.