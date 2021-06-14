Sports World: No luck with NBA so Lin rejoining Ducks

No luck with NBA so Lin rejoining Ducks

BEIJING • Jeremy Lin is rejoining the Chinese Basketball Association team Beijing Ducks after a failed attempt to make a National Basketball Association (NBA) comeback, the 32-year-old announced on Saturday.

He became the first Asian-American to win an NBA championship while playing with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and signed for the Ducks as a free agent later that year.

The guard left China in the hope of rejoining an NBA team, playing the 2020-21 season in the NBA's developmental league, but with no contract forthcoming, he has decided to return to Beijing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Levy vows to protect Spurs' interests

LONDON • Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said he shares the frustration of Harry Kane over their lack of titles but will do what is right for the English Premier League football club in the transfer market, amid media speculation that the talismanic striker wants to leave.

The British media have reported that the 27-year-old has asked for a summer switch away from his boyhood club to fulfil his desire to win trophies and compete in the Champions League.

REUTERS

Virus-free Rahm can play US Open

MADRID • Spanish world No. 3 Jon Rahm, who was forced to withdraw from his last PGA Tour tournament because of a positive Covid-19 test, said on Saturday he has been cleared to play this week's US Open at Torrey Pines.

The 26-year-old's status for the year's third golf Major, which starts on Thursday, was in doubt as he was supposed to remain in isolation until tomorrow. But he confirmed he had been given the all clear by the health authorities.

REUTERS