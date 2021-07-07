Sports World : No fans at Olympics opening, says report

No fans at Olympics opening, says report

TOKYO • Japan is looking at banning all but VIP spectators at the July 23 opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported yesterday.

Games events at large venues and night events after 9pm would also be held without fans, while the number of VIPs at the opening ceremony is set to be cut sharply from an initial estimate of about 10,000, Asahi added, citing government sources.

Japan's government looks likely to decide tomorrow to extend a state of quasi-emergency in Tokyo beyond Sunday, a move which would require a rethink on domestic fans, currently capped at 10,000 as well.

REUTERS

Chinese swimmers Ye, Fu to miss Tokyo

SHANGHAI • China named a 30-strong swimming team yesterday for the Tokyo Games but 2012 two-time Olympic champion Ye Shiwen misses out, with triple gold medallist Sun Yang already absent because of a doping violation.

Also failing to qualify was Fu Yuanhui, the Rio 2016 bronze medallist, whose bubbly personality won hearts at home and abroad, and saw her go viral online.

China are looking to improve on the one gold medal they won five years ago.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NHL goalie dies in fireworks accident

DETROIT • Columbus Blue Jackets goal-tender Matiss Kivlenieks died on Sunday after he suffered chest trauma caused by a fireworks blast.

The National Hockey League team made the announcement on Monday, with the incident involving the 24-year-old Latvian occurring in Novi, a suburb of Detroit.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE