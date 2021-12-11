Sports World: No fans at CSL games over Covid-19 fears

No fans at CSL games over Covid-19 fears

BEIJING • The Chinese Super League (CSL) will be played behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic when it resumes tomorrow after a four-month break.

Fans were permitted at some games earlier this year, but crowds have been banned "in order to protect the health of the public".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Foxes drop to Europa Conference League

LONDON • A disappointed Brendan Rodgers admitted he "did not know" what the Europa Conference League was after Leicester's 3-2 Group C loss at Napoli condemned them to a place in Uefa's inaugural third-tier competition on Thursday.

The Foxes will now play in the knockout play-offs in February after their Europa League exit. The draw will be on Monday.

Olympic champion investigated for rape

PARIS • French swimmer Yannick Agnel, who won two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympic Games, was taken into police custody on Thursday as part of a probe into the rape of a minor, prosecutors said.

A complaint was filed for incidents "around 2016", including the "rape and sexual assault on a 15-year-old". Agnel, 29, retired from swimming after the Rio 2016 Games.

Chartered flights for Beijing 2022 athletes

BEIJING • The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will rely mainly on temporary and chartered flights from cities such as Tokyo and Singapore to bring in athletes for the Feb 4-20 Games due to China's tight travel curbs and amid concerns over Covid-19, an official said yesterday.

Athletes and other attendees will have to arrive at Beijing's airport before entering a closed loop, strictly separated from other areas of the country, where they will remain for their entire stay.

Lakers coach blasts team's inconsistency

LOS ANGELES • Jaren Jackson scored 25 points as the Memphis Grizzlies withstood LeBron James' 100th career triple-double in a 108-95 National Basketball Association victory on Thursday.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel later said the 2019-20 champions' biggest problem this year is "consistency".

