Sports World: No fans allowed at ANA Inspiration too

No fans allowed at ANA Inspiration too

LOS ANGELES • Next month's ANA Inspiration, which is traditionally the LPGA's first Major championship of the year, will be played without spectators because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the elite women's professional golf circuit said on Friday.

The Sept 10-13 event at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California was originally slated to take place in April.

Four of the LPGA's five Majors remain on the schedule this year, including the Aug 20-23 Women's British Open behind closed doors at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. In June, the LPGA cancelled the Evian Championship that was scheduled for this week in France.

Late birdies give Ko 65 and one-stroke lead

WASHINGTON • Lydia Ko produced a barnstorming finish to snatch a one-shot lead with a six-under 65 second round at the LPGA Marathon Classic on Friday.

The former world No. 1 golfer from New Zealand bagged back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th holes to leapfrog England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff (63) for sole possession of the lead at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio. Ko's round included nine birdies, leaving her at 13-under 129 after 36 holes.

PSG coach fractures toe, is latest casualty

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain suffered another setback ahead of the Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta, as coach Thomas Tuchel fractured a bone in his foot during a workout, the club said on Friday.

The German broke his fifth metatarsal and sprained his left ankle during a "sport session" on Thursday, adding to the French side's casualty list that includes Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti, Layvin Kurzawa and Thilo Kehrer. PSG gave no indication whether his injury would affect his status for Wednesday's tie against Atalanta in Lisbon.

Van Persie tests the water with Feyenoord

AMSTERDAM • Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie said he has joined Feyenoord Rotterdam's staff to help their forwards with their finishing and to see whether coaching is something he might like to pursue.

Coach Dick Advocaat is trying to persuade the 37-year-old to join his set-up. The pair previously worked together at Turkish football club Fenerbahce.

