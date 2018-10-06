Sports World: Nishikori in Japan Open semi-finals

Nishikori in Japan Open semi-finals

TOKYO • Home favourite Kei Nishikori thrashed fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Japan Open semi-finals yesterday, moving him closer to a third Tokyo tennis title.

The third-seeded Japanese, who won the last of his 11 career titles in Memphis two years ago, will face France's Richard Gasquet in today's semi-final.

Gasquet upset South African second seed Kevin Anderson 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (6-4).

Osaka recovers to beat Zhang

BEIJING • US Open tennis champion Naomi Osaka overcame her emotions to roar back and defeat unseeded Zhang Shuai 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a roller-coaster China Open quarter-final yesterday.

The Japanese was tearful after being broken on her first two service games, but found the resolve to edge past her Chinese opponent.

Osaka will take on unseeded Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in today's last-four clash.

Joshua's offer turned down again

LONDON • Anthony Joshua's representatives have made a "much-improved" offer for a world heavyweight title unification fight against World Boxing Council champion Deontay Wilder but the overtures have been rebuffed, promoter Eddie Hearn has said.

Joshua, who holds the other four heavyweight belts, is locked in to stage his next bout at Wembley in April.

Wilder, who is scheduled to fight Tyson Fury in Los Angeles on Dec 1, labelled Joshua a "coward" at a news conference on Monday for failing to secure a fight between them.

Confusion over Tokyo swimming venue

TOKYO • Organisers of the 2020 Games are determined to stage Olympic swimming events in the Odaiba Marine Park venue, in the centre of Tokyo, despite confusion over the water quality.

Underwater screens installed in Tokyo Bay have helped to produce a marked reduction in bacteria, but levels elsewhere are still causing concern.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government Sports Director Koji Kawase blamed the differing test results on a typhoon.

Bournemouth stadium on hold

LONDON • Bournemouth must focus on "what they have" rather than what they do not have, manager Eddie Howe said yesterday in response to news that the club's plans to build a new stadium by 2020 were on ice.

The Cherries, whose 11,360-capacity stadium is the smallest in the Premier League, said on Thursday that plans to upgrade the ground and training facilities were "overly optimistic".

Howe urged fans to be patient as the support of the club's shareholders and directors had helped them remain competitive in English football's top tier.

Singapore bowlers claim two golds

Singapore won two golds, a silver and two bronzes at the Asian School Tenpin Bowling Championships in Chinese Taipei yesterday.

Arianne Tay, Colleen Pee, Alena Dang and Quek Lu Yi won the girls' team of four event, while Lu Yi, 16, also won the girls' all events gold.