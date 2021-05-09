Sports World: Neymar deal extends stay at PSG to 2025

Neymar deal extends stay at PSG to 2025

PARIS • Brazil forward Neymar has signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain that will keep him in the French capital until 2025, the Ligue 1 club said yesterday.

The 29-year-old, who joined PSG in 2017 from Barcelona for a record transfer fee of €222 million (S$357 million), will reportedly earn an annual salary of €30 million.

He has 85 goals in 112 appearances for PSG, winning a host of trophies, including three league titles.

REUTERS

Bayern champs for ninth straight time

MUNICH • Bayern Munich secured a record-extending ninth straight Bundesliga title yesterday without kicking a ball, after RB Leipzig's 3-2 defeat at Borussia Dortmund kept the Bavarians seven points clear with two games left for their rivals.

Thomas Muller and David Alaba became the first Bundesliga players to win 10 league titles.

Bayern have now won 30 Bundesliga titles since the introduction of the top division in 1963 and 31 German league crowns in total.

REUTERS

Zverev downs Thiem to reach Madrid final

MADRID • World No. 6 Alexander Zverev produced an impressive tennis performance to beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4 yesterday and book his spot in the Madrid Open final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE