Sports World: Newcastle in training after virus outbreak

Newcastle in training after virus outbreak

LONDON • Newcastle players yesterday reported back for training at the Premier League football club's training centre, a week after it was closed because several players and staff had tested positive for Covid-19. The cluster of cases led to the postponement of the Magpies' league game at Aston Villa, initially set for last Friday.

REUTERS

Move to put Maradona on Argentina peso note

BUENOS AIRES • An Argentinian senator presented a project to the country's Congress on Monday to put the late football star Diego Maradona and possibly even his Hand Of God image on a 1,000-peso (S$16) note.

The note would feature Maradona's face on one side and a picture of one of his most famous goals on the other, said the bill's sponsor, Senator Norma Durango.

REUTERS

Woods' Hall of Fame entry moved to 2022

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods' induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame will have to wait, after organisers said they were postponing next year's ceremony until the following year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 15-time Major winner will be inducted alongside 11-time LPGA Tour winner Susie Maxwell Berning, former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem and the late Marion Hollins, one of the few women's golf course developers.

REUTERS

Player of the Decade nod for All Black McCaw

PARIS • Two-time World Cup winner Richie McCaw of New Zealand and French Olympic medallist and women's Six Nations champion Jessy Tremouliere were named players of the decade on Monday by World Rugby. A total of 394,795 votes were received from fans, who also voted New Zealander Portia Woodman and Fijian Jerry Tuwai as the sevens' players of the decade.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aussie doping body to appeal Jack's ban cut

SYDNEY • Sport Integrity Australia (SIA), which oversees doping control in the country, said on Monday it will appeal the halving of the ban imposed on swimmer Shayna Jack by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last month. The freestyle swimmer was banned four years by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority, SIA's predecessor, after testing positive for the illegal anabolic agent Ligandrol last year.

REUTERS