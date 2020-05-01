Sports World: New Zealand Rugby posts $6.4m loss

New Zealand Rugby posts $6.4m loss

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Rugby yesterday announced a NZ$7.4 million (S$6.4 million) loss for last year, having earlier this month expressed worries over the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The figures do not take into account the last few months, which have seen international rugby grind to a halt due to the health crisis.

The federation of the All Blacks - rugby's most dominant team of the past two decades - also warned it was expecting a 70 per cent decline in revenue this year.

LPGA aims to restart season by mid-July

LOS ANGELES • The LPGA Tour is hoping to restart its season, which has been suspended since mid-February because of the Covid-19 crisis, at the July 15-18 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Should the tournament go ahead, it will be the start of what will be a busy second half of the year, with 21 events to be staged between July and December.

The revised schedule also means the Women's PGA Championship has been postponed from late June to Oct 8-11.

UK Athletics hands Salazar report to Ukad

LONDON • UK Athletics said on Wednesday it had at last handed over an internal report to UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) regarding its relationship with banned coach Alberto Salazar when he worked with four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah from 2011-17 .

The report dates back to 2015 and was prompted by a BBC documentary on Salazar, who is currently serving a four-year ban imposed for doping offences.

The 61-year-old has denied any wrongdoing - none of the athletes under his now-defunct Nike Oregon Project has ever tested positive for drugs - and has appealed against the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

