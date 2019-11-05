Sports World: New York Marathon joy for Kenyan duo

New York Marathon joy for Kenyan duo

NEW YORK • Geoffrey Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei sealed a convincing double victory for Kenya at the New York Marathon on Sunday.

Kamworor, the 2017 champion, pulled clear in the closing stages to take the tape in Central Park in 2hr 8min 13sec, ahead of compatriot Albert Korir (2:08:36).

Jepkosgei, making her marathon debut, beat defending champion Mary Keitany (2:23:32) with a time of 2:22:38, the second-fastest time at the New York race.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cardiff face transfer ban in Sala saga

GENEVA • Cardiff City face a three-window transfer ban unless they pay Nantes the first £5.2 million (S$9.09 million) instalment for the £15 million transfer of footballer Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash on his way to join the Welsh club, Fifa said on Monday.

They must do so within 45 days of receiving bank details from the French club.

Cardiff said after the initial verdict in September that they intend to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

REUTERS

Tokyo 2020 told to plan for bad weather

TOKYO • Rugby World Cup director Alan Gilpin yesterday advised Tokyo Olympics organisers to "plan for every eventuality" after a ferocious typhoon forced him to cancel three matches for the first time in the tournament's history.

In an interview to mark the end of the tournament, he stressed he had "no regrets" about scrapping the three pool matches given the size and power of Typhoon Hagibis that killed more than 80 people.

He added that many of the event's contingency plans were never needed, but he advised Tokyo 2020 officials to plan for the worst, given Japan's susceptibility to extreme weather conditions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE