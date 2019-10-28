Sports World: New U-20 women's 4x100m record

New U-20 women's 4x100m record

The Singapore junior women's 4x100m team clocked 46.68sec at an athletics test meet in the Philippines to lower the national Under-20 mark.

Bernice Liew, Hanee Hamkah, Clara Goh and Elizabeth Tan finished first out of two teams at Clark Stadium.

The previous U-20 mark was 46.78sec by Jannah Wong, Kugapriya Chandra, Eugenia Tan and Shanti Pereira at the 2014 Asian Junior Championship.

Bronze for fencer Berthier in Spain

Singapore fencer Amita Berthier won bronze in the Sabadell Satellite World Cup in Spain yesterday.

The 18-year-old, a University of Notre Dame undergraduate, won all six bouts in the Poule stage to enter the knockout rounds before losing 9-15 to 27-year-old Italian Olga Rachele Calissi.

Hungarian Aida Mohamed, 43, won the tournament.

Hat-trick of China titles for Sabalenka

ZHUHAI • Aryna Sabalenka, 21, won her third singles title of the year - all in China - with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Dutch top seed Kiki Bertens in the WTA Elite Trophy final yesterday in Zhuhai.

The Belarusian's other triumphs came at Wuhan last month and in Shenzhen in January.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Houston even World Series with 8-1 blast

WASHINGTON • Finally playing like a team that led Major League Baseball with 107 regular-season wins this season, the Houston Astros pulled level in the World Series on Saturday night by routing the Washington Nationals 8-1.

Alex Bregman smashed a grand slam home run and Jose Urquidy threw five scoreless innings as Houston levelled the best-of-seven series at 2-2. Bregman also became the first third baseman to drive in five runs in a World Series game. The Astros are seeking their second championship in three seasons.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE