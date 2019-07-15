Sports World: Netball World Cup: NZ trounce S'pore 89-21

Netball World Cup: NZ trounce S'pore 89-21

Singapore proved no match for world No. 4 New Zealand, losing 89-21 in their final preliminary first-stage game at the Netball World Cup at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool yesterday.

Four-time winners New Zealand, who have finished on the podium in all 14 previous editions, burst out of the blocks to lead 47-13 at half-time.

World No. 26 Singapore will play three more games in preliminary stage two, before a final one on Friday to decide their placing at the July 12-21 tournament.

Bruce in talks to manage Newcastle

LONDON • Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce confirmed he has held talks with Newcastle over the vacant manager's post, but said he is waiting for both clubs to reach a compromise.

Bruce, 58, is one of the front runners to replace Rafael Benitez, whose contract ended last month.

Sky Sports said Newcastle had hoped to confirm Bruce's appointment with a compensation payment of around £1 million (S$1.71 million), but Sheffield Wednesday are holding out for much more.

REUTERS

Bologna coach battling leukaemia

ROME • Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic revealed on Saturday that he is battling leukaemia after being diagnosed with the disease a day before pre-season training with the Serie A club was set to begin.

The shock news comes ahead of a first full season at Bologna for the 50-year-old, who arrived as coach following the sacking of Filippo Inzaghi.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tringale and Landry lead at John Deere

LOS ANGELES • Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry tied for the third-round lead at the John Deere Classic on Saturday as a big pack lurked close behind in Silvis, Illinois.

Tringale bogeyed the first hole but recovered to shoot a six-under 65 at TPC Deere Run, while Landry carded 67. The American duo, both 31, were on 16-under 197 and led compatriots Bill Haas (64) and Adam Schenk (66) by one stroke.

The winner will likely secure the final spot in this week's British Open at Royal Portrush.

REUTERS

Kim stays one stroke up in Marathon Classic

LOS ANGELES • South Korean Kim Sei-young fired a five-under 66 to preserve a one-shot lead after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Tour's Marathon Classic.

She carded seven birdies and two bogeys to finish the day with a 16-under 197 total at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

American Lexi Thompson vaulted into contention with a 65 to take her to 15 under.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE