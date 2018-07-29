Sports World: Neo sets national mark in 10m air rifle

Neo sets national mark in 10m air rifle

Singapore shooter Tessa Neo set a national record in the women's 10m air rifle, scoring 628.8 at the Singapore Shooting Championships yesterday.

The previous record was 628.6, held jointly by Martina Veloso and Adele Tan. Neo, 20, finished top in the qualification stage at Safra Yishun, ahead of Ho Xiu Yi (628.2) and Veloso (626.1). Ho won the final with her score of 248.8.

Muto move to Magpies subject to work permit

LONDON • Yoshinori Muto is set to join Newcastle from Mainz after the football clubs struck a deal and the player agreed terms and had a medical test, the Premier League team said on Friday.

The forward, who was part of Japan's World Cup squad in Russia where he featured in the defeat by Poland, has been on Tyneside ahead of the proposed move, which is subject to a work permit.

The English Football Association is due to hear the case next week to decide if Muto, who has not recently been a regular starter for Japan, should be granted permission to join the Magpies.

REUTERS

Quek tied for sixth after third-round 72

BEIJING • Singapore golfer Quincy Quek shot an even-par 72 yesterday to lie joint sixth after the third round of the PGA Tour Series Beijing Championship.

His 11-under total of 205 puts him four shots behind Canadian Peter Campbell, who carded a third-round 70 at the Topwin Golf and Country Club. Korea-born American Yoon Se-jun carded a bogey-free 66 for lone second spot, two strokes behind Campbell.

Tway takes lead as Johnson lurks

OAKVILLE • American golfer Kevin Tway grabbed the second-round lead at the Canadian Open on Friday, while world No. 1 Dustin Johnson stormed into contention with an error-free six-under 66.

Tway, son of 1986 PGA Championship winner Bob, carded eight birdies with a single bogey for a 65 at Glen Abbey, putting him top of the leaderboard at 13 under and a shot clear of South Korea's Kim Whee (65) and American Keegan Bradley (63). Johnson was at 10 under.

REUTERS