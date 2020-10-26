Sports World: NBA turnover plunges $2b during pandemic

NBA turnover plunges $2b during pandemic

NEW YORK • The National Basketball Association pulled in US$1.5 billion (S$2.04 billion) less revenue than it projected last season due to the coronavirus pandemic and other factors, according to an Associated Press report.

The "bubble" at Disney World, which was run at an estimated cost of US$200 million; the four-month shutdown; loss of regular-season games; no game-day revenue and China's decision to not show live games were all factors that hit the league's top line.

REUTERS

Young Lions off the basement with 2-1 win

In a clash between the bottom two Singapore Premier League sides, the Young Lions beat Tanjong Pagar United 2-1 yesterday for their first points of the season, sending the losers to the foot of the standings.

Jacob Mahler and Shahrul Nizam put the hosts two up at Jurong West Stadium before Luiz Junior, who has recovered after fracturing his shin bone in March, pulled one back for the Jaguars, who are now a point behind the eighth-placed Young Lions.

Thomas leads by one entering final round

LOS ANGELES • World No. 3 Justin Thomas birdied two of the last three holes to overtake second-ranked Jon Rahm for a one-stroke lead after the third round of the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship.

He fired a five-under 67 to stand on 19-under 197 after 54 holes at Sherwood Country Club on Saturday, ahead of Spain's Rahm (63) and American compatriot Lanto Griffin (68), in third and two shots behind.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Leaders bunched together in Drive On

WASHINGTON • Ally McDonald, hoping to win her first LPGA title, fired a three-under 69 for a one-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the Drive On Championship.

She stood on 13-under 203 after 54 holes at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, with Bianca Pagdanganan (69) in second and first-round leader Danielle Kang (70) trailing by two in third.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE