Sports World: NBA to hold call for all players today

NBA to hold call for all players today

LOS ANGELES • The National Basketball Association (NBA) will hold a call for all its players today, during which they will be allowed to ask any questions they have about the state of the league amid the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN reported.

As few as three teams - Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers - will allow players into team facilities to take part in individual workouts today, but most are more than three weeks away from doing so, according to USA Today.

REUTERS

Fernandes' move to United under scrutiny

LONDON • Fifa is investigating the €55 million (S$84 million) January transfer of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United following a complaint from his former team Sampdoria.

Sampdoria reportedly inserted a 10 per cent sell-on clause when they sold him to the Portuguese club in 2017 and Fifa is trying to resolve the issue after the Serie A club claimed it had yet to receive the funds.

REUTERS

Fellaini, Witsel keep Standard Liege afloat

BRUSSELS • Marouane Fellaini and Axel Witsel have stepped in to save Standard Liege from expulsion from the Belgian top flight after their former team won their appeal against the removal of their professional licence due to mounting debts.

Fellaini, now playing in China, loaned the club €3 million (S$4.6 million) while fellow Belgian and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Witsel invested in a company that bought the club's stadium and will rent it back to them.

REUTERS

Favre to repay money implicated in probe

LOS ANGELES • National Football League Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has begun repaying US$1.1 million (S$1.6 million) he received in welfare money for speeches he never gave, the Mississippi state auditor said on Wednesday.

The money came from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families programme, which is funded by the US government to help the poor.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE