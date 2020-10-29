Sports World: NBA targets December start, 72-game season

NBA targets December start, 72-game season

NEW YORK • The National Basketball Association (NBA) off-season could end on Dec 1 under a proposed 2020-21 schedule that would include starting the regular season on Christmas Day.

According to the New York Times, the proposal being considered includes 72 regular-season games instead of the usual 82.

The NBA was on hiatus from March 11 until late July, with the Los Angeles Lakers winning the championship on Oct 11.

REUTERS

Maradona self-isolating due to coronavirus risk

BUENOS AIRES • Argentina football great Diego Maradona is self-isolating after one of his bodyguards displayed symptoms of Covid-19, the country's state-run news agency Telam reported on Tuesday.

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, began isolating at his home in Argentina on Tuesday after last coming in contact with the guard over the weekend.

The 59-year-old is, however, not displaying symptoms and will undergo a test for the virus today.

REUTERS